Court to deliver verdict in Ousman Sonko trial today

A Gambian former interior minister on trial in Switzerland for crimes against humanity will have his fate decided today when the court delivers judgment.

The prosecutors have asked for a life sentence while his defense said among other things that Switzerland does not have jurisdiction to try him in the first place.

Ousman Sonko fled in 2016, shortly before Gambian president Yahya Jammeh, accused of heading a repressive regime, lost power.

He was arrested after non-governmental organisations presented evidence of his alleged involvement in killings, rape and torture.

But his lawyer said that he was not responsible for what happened.

Philippe Currat is quoted by the AFP news agency as saying that The Gambia’s National Intelligence Agency, which was “never… under [his] authority” was behind the alleged crimes.