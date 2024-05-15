Butcher rapist jailed 20 years

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Basse court on Monday handed a 20-year jail term on one Biran Sugu, a butcher believed to be a native of Senegal for raping a 14-year-old in Basse.

The 49-year-old had changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, after the victim herself who is found be pregnant, testified.

Prosecutors led by Sub Inspector Alasana explained that the convict used to invite the victim into his house giving her empty gallons for her sister and each time giving her D50.

The convict begged for mercy stating that he is married with five children, and he further asked for forgiveness from the victim and her family.

In handing down his sentence, Magistrate Che said his preoccupation was with the unborn child. “We have a weak social welfare system in The Gambia. I inquired from the last court sitting and the parents told me that the victim had not been take for antenatal care ever since she was found pregnant,” he said.

“This victim’s situation is indeed painful considering her vulnerability. There is a need for a robust social welfare mechanism to assist victims of mishaps, as in this case,” magistrate Che said.