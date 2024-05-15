Minister warns of tough action against people destroying forests

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker on tour

Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang has warned of severe consequences for anyone caught felling trees and destroying forests.

She issued this warning at the start of a tour of project sites.

Speaking at the mangrove planting site in Brikamanding, Kiang West, the minister said anyone felling trees without permission would be dealt with by the law and urged the alkalolu and other authorities to let everyone know about that.

“People can’t have the law into their own hands and none has any excuse,” she said. The minister expressed disappointment in the conduct of the alkalo himself and warned that those who should help government combat illegal tree felling should not engage in the act themselves. The tour continues.