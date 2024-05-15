Medina School holds Islamic Conference

- Advertisement -

The Medina Sering Mass Lower Basic School under the leadership and directive of the Khalifa General Muhammed Addi Kah, the SMC Chairman, Kebba Khan, Headmaster Mr Kebba Sonko, staff and pupils will on Saturday stage its annual Islamic conference at the school grounds.

The objective of the Islamic conference is to preach and sensitise pupils, teachers, parents and the society about basic Islam values and raise funds for the school to embark on general maintenance in the areas of furniture, renovation of the classes, library and construct quarters for the staff.

The highly anticipated conference will commence at 2PM.

The Imam of Medina Sering Mass will lead participants in prayers before the commencement of the conference while Headmaster Kebba Sonko, alkalo of Medina Sering Mass and chairperson-Baye Ebou Kah will make statements.

Doctor Mbye Kebba Kah will lead the preaching which is expected to be interactive with participants asking questions. Babou Nyang Secka, Babucarr Suwareh, Sheriff Secka, Pa Modou Kah, and Mam Fatou Njie will be the guest speakers.

The school has also extended invitation to the Imam Ratib of Banjul, Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, Governor NBR Lamin Saidykhan and his deputy Dembo Samateh, Ya Sally Foundation, Alieu Ndow Senior Cluster Monitor (Medina Cluster), L Sonko-chief of Lower Niumi District, Tamsir Cham National Assembly Member for Lower Nuimi, Regional Director Three Fatou Jallow, PEO Farba Joof and all Cluster Monitors in Region Three.