MoTIE, IOM hold workshop on inclusive employment

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in partnership with International Organization for Migration has held three days workshop on inclusive employment for job seekers, graduates and returned migrants at GIZ office in Westfield.

The workshop is meant to prepare participants for the labor market.

Sibgha Ajaz, program coordinator at IOM Migration Management Unit, said: “I can already see that the strong support that we have here from the Ministry of Trade, and then also the Department of Labor’s, that’s something really heartwarming for us to see because for us at IOM, we’re here just to support but the real work is of course done by the government itself, and of course, the participants of this workshop.”

She encouraged the participants to make full use of the workshop.

Fabba Jammeh, director of labor, MoTIE, said: “We have an obligation as a ministry and as a government to look at the policy options precisely, this one employment creation to the people of The Gambia but more so young Gambians who are job seekers. We have instituted a policy we call the National Employment Policy and action plan 2022-2026 and the policy prescribes the ecosystem for which employment creation and employment opportunities are outlined. And people like you take the opportunity to ensure that these employment opportunities are greatly and hugely utilized”.

He said the ministry will continue these kinds of processes to help job seekers seamlessly get into the job market.

“We all know what has happened in the migration constituency, especially in irregular migration. We are working a lot at the ministries level, to look at options that we can put just to show that we can change the orientation of young Gambians to take up jobs here.”