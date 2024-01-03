CPA stages competition for students in observance of Children’s Day

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Child Protection Alliance in collaboration with Comprehensive Health Education under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has staged an interschool competition for students as they commemorate Children’s Day on Friday.

The competition appeared in the form of drama and poetry, for the students to demonstrate issues affecting them and speak up for their rights.

It welcomed ten participating schools of both junior and senior within the Greater Banjul Area.

November 20th is recognized internationally as Children’s Day, but the commemoration varies by other countries.

Lamin Fatty, the national coordinator of CPA, explained: “We chose to celebrate Universal Children’s Day in December when schools are close, to not interrupt the students, and also to precociously look deep into the things around the theme which is: For every child, every right.”

“This is a day of taking deeper reflection as to how far we have gone in addressing issues affecting the rights and welfare of children in the Gambia, appreciating the fact that we have national child protection systems and mechanisms in the country,“ Fatty noted.

Lamenting on their findings around issues affecting child rights and welfare, the principal investigator of CHE, Philian Ina Grant Sagnia, said: “We have found out that in the country, young people are now aware of how to prevent pregnancies which is not right because we have a lot of victims of unsafe abortion. They are now engaged in contraceptives, using contraceptives can prevent pregnancy but it cannot prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)”.

Philian mentioned that the activity will create and re-enforce awareness among youth and school students, on issues of early marriage, female genital mutilation/cutting, unplanned pregnancies, STIs and menstrual hygiene management, which were all showcased at the commemoration, including the effects of emotional abuse and mental health on children.

Speaking on behalf of the children, the president of the Voice of the Young, Ousai Ceesay, thanked the organizers as she expressed excitement, and called on the duty bearers to take up their responsibilities in ensuring children’s rights and interests are promoted and protected.

“Some children still face child abuse, corporal punishment and the others. We urge all the duty bearers to protect children against all forms of discrimination,“ she pleaded.