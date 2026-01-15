CRS launches €1.1M EU disability inclusion project

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Catholic Relief Services in partnership with the European Union and implementing partners on Wednesday launched a €1,117,595 disability inclusion project aimed at strengthening inclusive education for children with disabilities in The Gambia, with implementation scheduled over 30 months from 2025 to 2027.

The Disability Inclusive Pathways Project, implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled, the National Organisation for the Disabled and Orphans, and Special Olympics, will be carried out in the Kanifing Municipal Council, West Coast Region, and North Bank Region.

The initiative focuses on inclusive education, technology and play, and it is expected to directly benefit 13,328 children and indirectly reach 93,296 people.

CRS Country Manager Dr Amulai Touray said the launch marks the start of a comprehensive intervention to improve access to education, technology, and safe learning environments for children with disabilities, acknowledging that the project’s progress is made possible through the support of the European Union.

Dr Touray highlighted the systemic barriers confronting children with disabilities, including inaccessible schools, a lack of assistive devices, limited early identification services, and insufficient family support.

He noted that these challenges are rooted more in societal and institutional shortcomings than in the abilities of the children themselves, with harmful gender norms further compounding the marginalisation of girls with disabilities.

Presiding over the launch, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education Dr Abibatou Drammeh described the initiative as a significant boost for the education sector, reaffirming that education is a fundamental right for every child.

She outlined early gains, including improved school infrastructure, the planned deployment of 133 assistive devices, and ongoing teacher training, and called on stakeholders to work together to ensure no child is left behind.

The chairman of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled, Muhammad Krubally, described the project as a major milestone, noting that persons with disabilities have long faced exclusion across key sectors.

He said the initiative aligns with national and international frameworks, including the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2021, and reaffirmed GFD’s commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and equal rights.

EU Ambassador Immaculada Roca i Cortés said the project demonstrates the EU’s commitment to disability inclusion in The Gambia, stressing that disability does not mean inability.

She highlighted the project’s focus on early identification, assistive technologies, inclusive education, and family support, while calling for continued efforts to translate policies into practical action.