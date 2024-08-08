Cuba is and will always be Fidelist

- Advertisement -

By Ruben G. Abelenda

A few days ago I read an expression from a friend colleague that her God was the Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution, and I am absolutely certain that for the majority of her compatriots and millions of people in numerous countries he is also so because Fidel is a paradigm, even more so in these difficult times that humanity is experiencing.

The historical leader of the largest of the Antilles is remembered every second, minute, hour and day by his fellow citizens, as well as many people on the five continents who desire and fight for a present and a future of peace and solidarity.

It was Fidel who for the first time affirmed that a better world is possible, and warned of the dangers that the human species faces in the face of wars everywhere, genocides like that of Israel in Palestine, unchecked arms race, hunger, poverty, the diseases and damage caused by climate change.

All these evils, predicted by the top leader of the revolutionary process on the Caribbean island, we are suffering today without worrying the great Western powers, led by the United States.

On the contrary, Washington and its allies, far from worrying about these problems, encourage conflicts, sell more and more weapons, and interfere in the internal affairs of nations by inciting confrontations, as they are doing in Venezuela.

Maybe they murder without any scruple, block, and attack whoever they want for the sole reason of defending the sovereignty and independence of their people.

Another danger, among many of which Fidel also warned, was the proliferation of fascism and Zionism that is currently spreading throughout Europe, the Middle East and Latin America like a great fire, without any desire to extinguish it, and that can lead to a catastrophic third world war.

The future vision of the Cuban revolutionary leader and his clairvoyance make him a highly relevant reference in these adverse times, despite not being physically among us.

Many of his compatriots wonder daily what Fidel would do in the face of certain circumstances that Cuba faces, for example, in the face of the tightened blockade imposed by the United States and which causes shortages of all kinds, from medicines necessary to save lives to food.

There are those who state, and there are not a few, those who say that they speak with the Chief Commander of the oldest Antillean archipelago to ask for advice, and to enlighten them, from wherever he is, on the path to follow to resist and continue winning.

Although I have not believed in gods, and Fidel always rejected the cult of personality, I dare say that today he constitutes it for millions of men and women on planet Earth who follow his example and continue fighting for a better world.

On August 13, the head of the Revolution of the Caribbean nation will turn 98 years old, yes he will, because he is alive in the hearts of Cubans and those who fight in any corner of the earth for peace, solidarity and progress of the people.