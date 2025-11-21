D13 million from sales of Jammeh’s assets yet to be fully reconciled

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Mystery is unfolding as D13,083,000 from the sale of former president Yahya Jammeh’s assets is yet to be fully reconciled. This amount was revealed by the accountant general, Agnes Macaulay, who confirmed that the funds are part of transactions linked to the Janneh Commission’s asset sales. The delay in fully tracking and reconciling the money has raised questions about transparency and accountability in managing public resources.

Records show that on 30th January, 2019, a deposit of D13,083,000 was made, reportedly collected through various sub treasury accounts and representing the total from the asset sales. However, months later, discrepancies emerged when funds transferred from the Central Revenue Fund (CRF) back into the general commission account raised questions about the audit trail’s integrity.

- Advertisement -

The accountant general explained that moving funds between sub-treasury accounts, the CRF, and the Janneh Commission recovery accounts was meant to ensure traceability. Yet, existing government account structures and procedural constraints made it impossible to isolate and verify the exact total of proceeds generated from the sales.

Further complicating matters, some recovered funds were deposited into separate accounts both in dalasis and dollars including accounts linked to the Ministry of Justice rather than the designated recovery accounts. Despite formal requests for payments from individuals found liable by the commission, there remains uncertainty over whether these payments were fully recorded and reconciled.