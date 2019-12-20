D2.4M hospital materials for Gambia

Some 58 hospital beds, mattresses, laboratory materials and a host of other much needed materials worth over D2.4M were supplied to 4 Gambian healthcare centers this week.

The items were collected by Arambia Foundation, a charity based in Spain and The Gambia with an objective to provide basic, but very much needed material assistance to The Gambia, in health, education and other sectors.

The items are meant for Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing, Banjulinding, Mandinary and New Yundum health centers.

They were presented to Baboucar Saine, hospital administrator at Serekunda who said the materials are not only of high quality but an immensely important addition to the effective management and work at the health centers.

“These beds and mattresses will make patients comfortable while the laboratory materials and others will make life saving tests and treatment possible,” Saine said.

He commended Arambia through its president Enrique Cardiel and colleague Mohamadou Sissoho, a Gambian based in Spain and president of the Gambian sociality in Zaragoza.

The PRO of Arambia, Lamin Kabba CEO of Star GSM, explained that Arambia is fairly new in The Gambia but its objective and mandate is to make maximum impact on the living condition of Gambians by bringing much needed assistance to various sectors.

“I will do a survey of the various sectors and identify areas with acute need for materials and submit it to our colleagues in Spain who will start knocking on doors, collect and ship them to The Gambia. We intend to do this regularly,” Kabba said.

Arambia president Enrique Cardiel urged the Gambian authorities to facilitate the Charity’s work by giving concessions like duty waivers for items going direct to charity.