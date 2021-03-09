22 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
D3000.00 IMPOSED ON COVID TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

305
Dr Samateh
As the country prepares for the national launch of the Covid-19 vaccines tomorrow, the Ministry of Health has announced that with effect from 11th March 2021, every intending traveller requiring a Covid test certificate must pay a D3000.00 fee.

According to a press release from the ministry last night, every intending traveller is required to pay this fee and present a receipt at sample collection sites.

“The public is informed that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, considerably overwhelming our health system. Besides, since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID-19 viral test by travellers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on increase. It thus becomes imperative to effect this payment scheme to help manage the cost efficiently. The fee can be a reflection of the resource cost the national reference laboratory faces for completing COVID-19 diagnostic test in a timely manner,” the release explained.

It also reminded intending travellers who have had paid for the test, that receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure.

Covid-19 testing in The Gambia has been free since it started in March 2020.

