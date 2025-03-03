Darboe clarifies meeting with Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainu Darboe, has released a video clarifying what he called narratives being peddled on social media following his meeting with President Adama Barrow at State House.

The closed door meeting generated a lot of debate on social media amid questions about what transpired between the two political leaders.

- Advertisement -

In his clarification, Darboe said: “All the narratives that there is a ‘Darboe draft and a Barrow draft’ are incorrect. Darboe has no draft. I only support the Gambian people’s draft constitution and nothing more. So the discussion will continue. Hopefully, both President Barrow and I, will agree on something that is beneficial to the Gambian people and I think what is beneficial to the Gambian people is the project on which the government spent D116 million. I think President Barrow has the heart and the vision not to allow D116 million to go in vain. So, I think we will agree on something. I hope and I think we will do so in preparation for the 2026 elections.”

Darboe added that the UDP only wanted a good constitution that reflects the wishes and aspirations of the Gambian people and not, just any constitution.

“My party and I believe that the 2020 draft is the constitution that addresses the aspirations of the Gambian people and I want to make it clear that the UDP’s position has always been that the 2020 draft constitution which was the product of broad and deep consultations among Gambians both here and in the diaspora must be the draft that should be presented to the National Assembly. We do not accept any draft other than that,” he said.