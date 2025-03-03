NRP kingpin asks gov’t to split CRR into 2 regions

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Dam Touray, the administrative secretary of the National Reconciliation Party NRP, has written a letter to the ministry of local government asking for the body to follow the Area Council structure and turn Central River Region into two, North and South, and appoint a regional governor for each part.

Already, there are two Area Councils and chairpersons in the region, Kuntaur and Janjanbureh.

Also, some government institutions such as the Department of Agriculture use the same format for ease of administration.

Mr Touray said he is acting in his capacity as a private citizen.

“We have eight Local Government Areas in The Gambia in contrast to seven regions (one municipality and city with mayors and five governors). This means there is a particular governor that is supervising two Local Government Area councils, which are in the Central River Region,” he argued.

Mr Touray called on government to do the needful and create a new region to be called CRR North. He told The Standard that he has copied his letter to governors, National Assembly Members and other authorities for their attention to his request.