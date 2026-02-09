Darboe should call a political conference of the opposition parties 

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The UDP leadership has been speaking in tongues on the question of forming and leading #Coalition 2026: The UDP is open to this; the UDP is open to that!

The UDP leadership actually should be open to one thing and one thing only: call a political conference of the opposition parties, set up and lead the opposition coalition 2026 against President Barrow.

Why’s Lamin Manneh talking about “they stole the election results” instead of leading on the political steps and initiatives to form and lead #Coalition 2026 against President Barrow?

- Advertisement -

Who’s the UDP open to this and that about forming and leading Coalition 2026? The UDP is the official opposition and the main opposition party.

No one but the UDP leadership should initiate and lead Coalition 2026.

The Talib Bensouda democracy deficit agitators can talk all they like, but no one will listen to them.

- Advertisement -

They are as crazy as Donald Trump and the UDP officials and supporters talking about “they stole the election results”, and the UDP doesn’t need to lead the opposition coalition.

What exactly is the UDP open to and with whom? Other than Darboe and team, who’s going to initiate, form and lead Coalition 2026? Darboe should call a political convention of the opposition parties and put into motion the political steps to form and lead Coalition 2026.

That’s the only logical democratic position that the UDP leadership should be open to and taking the political steps to bring about.

Talking about President Barrow having stole the last election and the rest of the silly arguments are irrelevant.

The Gambia is looking forward to a change of government in December 2026. From the CepRass survey results, Gambian electorate have indicated their political preference for an opposition coalition against President Barrow in 2026.

The leadership of the UDP is supposed to lead and initiate the political measures to win the presidency for the party and country.

At least that’s what some of us are looking forward to but not the barmy political rhetoric still making the rounds.

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

Scotland

Condemning Trump’s racist attack on the Obamas

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my outrage and disgust at the racist video posted by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys. This incident is a stark reminder of the persistent racism and bigotry that still plagues American society.

The video, which was later deleted, sparked widespread condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans, including Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, who called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House”. The NAACP’s President Derrick Johnson described the video as “bluntly racist, disgusting, and utterly despicable”.

Trump’s refusal to apologise for the video, claiming he didn’t see the whole thing, is unacceptable. As the President of the United United States, he has a responsibility to promote unity and respect for all Americans, regardless of their race or background.

This incident is particularly disturbing given Trump’s history of racist rhetoric, including his “birther” conspiracy theory about Obama’s birthplace. It’s clear that his words and actions have real consequences, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and contributing to a toxic atmosphere.

I urge all your readers to join me in condemning this racist attack and demanding accountability from our leaders. We must stand together against hate and bigotry in all its forms.

Hussein El Khoury

Banjul