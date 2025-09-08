Darboe urged to reject Bensouda’s resignation

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Lamin Keita, a Gambian policical scientist based in the United States, has urged the main opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe to reject Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda’s resignation from the party.

Bensouda announced his resignation from the party’s executive committee after withdrawing from an acrimonious flag bearer race on Saturday.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Dr Keita said: “If I were Darboe, I would make it a priority to ensure that Bensouda does not resign from his position as National Organising Secretary. This would greatly benefit Darboe’s legacy and justify accommodations for all involved. Besides, public perception of the UDP is likely to be affected by this withdrawal.”

Dr Keita further observed that Bensouda’s resignation marks a significant turning point in the party’s trajectory which could have a profound implication for its prospects, particularly regarding the 2026 elections.

“This development must be examined within the broader context of internal party dynamics, public perception and the evolving political landscape of insults and grandiosity that forced Bensouda to step down. “Considering these factors, it is crucial to assess how Mayor Bensouda’s withdrawal might influence the UDP’s ability to consolidate power and appeal to a diverse electorate in the coming years,” he argued.

According to Keita, Bensouda’s withdrawal and resignation climaxes underlying fissures within the UDP that could potentially emasculate its organisational cohesion and efforts to convince the undecided voters.

“In theory, political parties often rely on unity and a clear leadership vision to mobilise supporters effectively. A popular and prominent member’s exit may signal unresolved conflicts or dissatisfaction with strategic decisions made by party leadership. Such internal conflict can erode confidence among party members and voters alike, potentially leading to factionalism or diminished morale, witnessed so far,” he said.

For the UDP, he went on, “maintaining internal stability will be essential if it hopes to present itself as a viable alternative to President Barrow in 2026. The UDP and the party leader need to ensure that Bensouda remains to play key aspects in the running of the party.”

Keita said in contemporary politics, voter behaviour is influenced not only by policy platforms but also by perceptions of democratic leadership strength and integrity.

“The departure of an influential figure may raise questions about the party’s direction and capacity for effective governance, because if one individual can cost you 10,000 votes, you must reconsider your political strategies. Opponents could capitalise on this event to portray the UDP as fragmented or lacking clear purpose, thereby diminishing its electoral appeal,” Keita advised Darboe.

He said overlooking this moment of transition and withdrawal will serve as a political smoke screen.

“It demands and catalyses necessary reforms within the UDP by prompting introspection about leadership selection processes, policy priorities and engagement with grassroots constituencies. If UDP and Ousainu Darboe had intervened earlier and managed the reforms adeptly, such changes might have revitalised the party’s image and expanded its support base beyond traditional demgraphics,” Dr Keita said.