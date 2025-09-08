BENSOUDA’S RESIGNATION ROCKS UDP

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham & Omar Bah

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) prides itself as the most democratic party in the country, where dissent and divergence of views are encouraged. However in the last few days, the party got more than it bargained for in terms of internal democracy as a simple selection process for the party’s presidential candidate, descended into an epic battle that shook the very foundation of the party.

A record 11 people including veteran leader Ousainu Darboe applied to lead the party into next year’s presidential election. Among the most notable challengers was Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor of Kanifing.

Bensouda commands a very vocal if not a huge block of supporters across all stratters in the party and his cross- party appeal among the population too makes him a real threat to the decades’ long control of the party by Darboe.

His supporters believe he stands the greatest potential to attract undecided voters to the party, something the party has struggled to achieve.

However his bid attracted a huge resistance in equal measure from supporters who expressed unshakable faith in the veteran leader, Ousainu Darboe. They accused Bensouda of orchestrating a conspiracy to depose the veteran leader. Most of the other aspirants are not considered to be serious threats to Darboe.

As the process entered into interview and vetting stage, the acrimony between the Bensouda-Darboe camps grew and spread like a bush fire in the hamartan.

Bensouda quits

At the height of the tensions on Saturday Bensouda announced he is quitting the race and surrendering his executive position, (national organising secretary) in the party. Although he stopped short of explaining his future in the party or his next line of action speculation is rife that Bensouda could be charting an independent path or preparing to form or join a new political coalition.

Darboe calls for restraint

Reacting to Bensouda’s announcement, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe praised Bensouda’s “difficult but honourable” choice, and urged “respect and restraint”.

He asked party members to avoid insults or divisive rhetoric.

“Talib served with honour and dedication. His resignation from the organising secretary role must be respected, but he has not left the UDP. We remain one family, and we must realise that politics is full of changes and tomorrow may bring a very different reality from today. But whatever happens, we should maintain respect for one another at all times,” he said.

Darboe urged his supporters to avoid saying or doing things they may later regret.

“Treat Talib with the dignity he deserves, as he has treated us with dignity. Only unity will keep the party stronger,” Darboe advised UDPians.