UDP’s turmoil: a test for Gambian Democracy

The recent withdrawal of Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda from the UDP flag bearer race, paired with his resignation as organising secretary of the party, signals more than just an internal reshuffle. It lays bare deepening fissures within the opposition party that could jeopardise its credibility ahead of the 2026 presidential election, and as some speculate, hand over the victory to President Adama Barrow on a silver plate.

Bensouda’s retreat comes amidst rising tensions over leadership succession. His earlier condemnation of tribalism – declaring “I hate tribal politics” and urging the party to focus on defeating President Barrow – highlighted the factional narrative that had begun to overshadow policy debates. Despite his loyalty to Ousainu Darboe and reassurances that he would not oppose Darboe for flag bearer, the speculation alone sparked reactions from Brikama Area Council Chairman Yankuba Darboe threatening to leave the party if Talib took over.

Adding fuel to the fire, former UDP campaign manager-turned-NPP adviser Momodou Sabally accused Bensouda of plotting to fracture the party to seize power – charges that UDP promptly denounced as baseless. These public disputes have prompted several activists and party figures to question the party’s direction; some even threatened withdrawal, citing tribalism and intolerance as driving them away.

This level of fragmentation is perilous for Gambian democracy. The UDP has long been viewed as the most organized and principled opposition – the bulwark of democratic ideals forged during decades of autocratic rule. Now, with internal discord dominating headlines, the party risks losing moral high ground, disappointing voters, and inadvertently benefiting the ruling NPP.

However, these events may also offer a timely wake-up. By stepping back, Bensouda offers the UDP a precious moment to recalibrate. If the party recommits to internal democratic processes, includes young and diverse voices, and rallies around substantive governance proposals – particularly addressing youth unemployment, economic hardship, and institutional reform – it can transform this crisis into resurgence.

Ultimately, Gambian democracy will be tested not just in the election outcome, but in the UDP’s ability to evolve. If it can transcend factionalism and emerge unified, it will strengthen democratic norms. If it fails, the country risks forfeiting the promise of a credible, competitive election next year and beyond – at a cost borne not just by one party, but by the Gambian people.