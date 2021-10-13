31.2 C
Daughter testifies against mother in child abuse case

By Binta Bah

A young woman, Fatoumata Mballow, last week mounted the witness box at the Bundung Magistrates’ Court to give testimony against her own mother, who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Her mother, Maimuna Njie, is on trial at the Bundung court for assaulting the child with a hot metal, causing her seriously bodily harm. She pleaded not guilty.

Fatoumatta revealed that the incident happened in May this year. “My mother first beat the child during the night and later assaulted her with a hot metal,” she said.

According to Fatoumatta, her mother started beating the victim when she accidently injured another child she was playing with.

“She started beating her around 5pm until in the night when she used a hot spoon on her face,” she said, informing the court that her mother is not the biological mother of the victim. “She is her sister’s daughter but has been under her care for a long time.”

Fatoumatta said her father took the victim to the hospital after which her mother was arrested for assault. The case was adjourned at this juncture to November 15.

Veronic Mendy was the prosecuting officer, representing the IGP.

