GANU set for countrywide tour

The Gambia Alliance for National Unity, GANU, led by former justice minister Sheikh Tijan Hydara, has announced a countrywide tour beginning Friday.

A statement from the party said the tour is designed to take GANU’s message to the countryside as well as touch base with its rural structures.

“It will come in phases beginning this Friday in Kanilai, then Kalagi on Saturday and Somita on Sunday. The same day, the tour would return to base in Brufut.

The next phase will take the party to rallies in Basse, CRR and Brikama and Tanji in the run-up to the nominations.”

GANU was formed in April 2020 by Mr Hydara, who first announced his intention to run in October 2017.