31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
News

GANU set for countrywide tour

GANU set for countrywide tour

51

The Gambia Alliance for National Unity, GANU, led by former justice minister Sheikh Tijan Hydara, has announced a countrywide tour beginning Friday.

A statement from the party said the tour is designed to take GANU’s message to the countryside as well as touch base with its rural structures.

“It will come in phases beginning this Friday in Kanilai, then Kalagi on Saturday and Somita on Sunday. The same day, the tour would return to base in Brufut.

The next phase will take the party to rallies in Basse, CRR and Brikama and Tanji in the run-up to the nominations.”

GANU was formed in April 2020 by Mr Hydara, who first announced his intention to run in October 2017.   

Previous articleWoman charged with trafficking in persons
Next articleDaughter testifies against mother in child abuse case
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

JAMMEH VICTIMS ASK BARROW TO RESIGN OVER KANILAI VISIT

By Omar Bah The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations has asked President Adama Barrow to resign over his 'insensitive' visit to former...

PAP leader to go independent after party fails to register

Daughter testifies against mother in child abuse case

GANU set for countrywide tour

Woman charged with trafficking in persons

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions
Translate »