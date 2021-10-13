31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
News

Woman charged with trafficking in persons

Woman charged with trafficking in persons

59

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced yesterday that it has brought criminal charges against one Jennifer Ozuem, a 29-year-old woman. 

A statement from the Ministry of Justice added:

“Ms. Jennifer is charged with one count of Trafficking in Persons and another count of Importation of Persons into The Gambia contrary to the TIP Act.”

Jennifer appeared

before the High Court yesterday and has been remanded with the case adjourned to Thursday 19th October for plea taking.

“The Ministry seizes this opportunity to reiterate it’s zero tolerance policy to would be traffickers. Those found liable for participating or aiding in the trafficking of victims will be swiftly arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.  

Previous articleASSAN PENALISES SOUTH SUDAN TO KEEP HOPES ALIVE
Next articleGANU set for countrywide tour
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

JAMMEH VICTIMS ASK BARROW TO RESIGN OVER KANILAI VISIT

By Omar Bah The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations has asked President Adama Barrow to resign over his 'insensitive' visit to former...

PAP leader to go independent after party fails to register

Daughter testifies against mother in child abuse case

GANU set for countrywide tour

Woman charged with trafficking in persons

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions
Translate »