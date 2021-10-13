Woman charged with trafficking in persons

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced yesterday that it has brought criminal charges against one Jennifer Ozuem, a 29-year-old woman.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice added:

“Ms. Jennifer is charged with one count of Trafficking in Persons and another count of Importation of Persons into The Gambia contrary to the TIP Act.”

Jennifer appeared

before the High Court yesterday and has been remanded with the case adjourned to Thursday 19th October for plea taking.

“The Ministry seizes this opportunity to reiterate it’s zero tolerance policy to would be traffickers. Those found liable for participating or aiding in the trafficking of victims will be swiftly arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.