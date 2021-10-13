ASSAN PENALISES SOUTH SUDAN TO KEEP HOPES ALIVE

Prolific FC Zurich striker Assan Ceesay scored twice from the penalty spot to inspire the Scorpions to a 2-1 victory over South Sudan on the last day of the one- week preparation camp in Morocco. This was Assan’s third penalty in the camp after his consolation against Sierra Leone on Sunday. He came to the camp on the back of a 4- goal haulage in the Swiss super league when Zurich demolished Sion 6-2.

In Morocco yesterday Tom Saintfiet continued to experiment with his gallery of players as he sought to rwipe the initial worries in the camp following two defeats. He handed a first start to second choice keeper Sheikh Sibi and made another check on the dazzling skills of Modou Barrow and Yusupha Bobb.

His choices were limited though in this match as Noah Sonko and Dembo Darboe had to leave impromptu to join their clubs’ pre-season programmes. There was no Sulay Marreh too who was shown a red card toward the end of the 2-1 defeat to Sierra Leone.

Verdict from camp

Overall, the Scorpions regrouped and bounced back from the unofficial heavy defeat against Morocco’s Under -23, to lose narrowly to Sierra Leone before peaking to beat South Sudan. Coach Tom Saintfiet endured a tensed week and would have to inevitably give more attention to his work in the coming few weeks and months and would almost certainly demand another friendly or camping to put the finishing touches his squad to Cameroon.