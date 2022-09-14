Dear Your Excellency Belgrove OBE, Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuhu (May the Peace and Blessings of God be upon you!)

Condolences on the sad Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms

We write to extend our condolences on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms which sad event took place on Thursday 8th September 2022 in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96.

‘Surely, to God we belong and to Him shall we return.’ (Holy Quran, Chapter 2, Verse 157).

The Gambia being part of the Commonwealth countries, the Late Queen Elizabeth had a great link with this country. It was great that in many of her services not only to England but the world, the Queen visited the Gambia in 1961, where she was welcomed and accommodated with the best of love, joy and smiles by the people of the Gambia.

The Queen will not only be remembered by her dedication and commitment to the services of her nation and the commonwealth of Nations, but she will indeed be remembered as a true and exemplary leader from whom other world leaders can learn from. She was tolerant, caring, loving, affectionate and a simple person, who served her people with love and dedication and touched the hearts of millions of people around the world. She indeed lived a life of service and served her country and the world with utmost dedication and sincerity.

This is a sad moment not only for King Charles III and the Royal family but the entire world at large. She will really be missed.

On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, The Gambia and my own humble behalf I offer my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, members of the Royal family, all citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries. We pray that may the departed soul rest in perfect peace.

Please convey this Condolence letter to King Charles III, entire Royal family and others.

May God Almighty continue to shower His infinite favours and bounties upon us all and may He make the world a better place to live with peace, harmony, security and protection. Ameen.

Wassalam

Yours Sincerely

……………………………

Baba F. Trawally

Amir (National President)