HEROES YOUNG SCORPIONS DUE BACK TOMORROW

After securing a ticket to the African Under -20 championship and finishing with a silver medal, the Young Scorpions will return home tomorrow with their heads high.

Though the boys still rue the defeat to Senegal which dethroned them as champions of Wafu Zone A, they can draw solace from a chance to make amends on a bigger stage in Cairo next year.

According to the GFF the team has undergone an exit Covid-19 test yesterday as they prepare for their journey back home tomorrow.

The team is expected to fly to Senegal from Nouakchott early in the morning and has decided to use a bus back home instead of waiting for 12 hours for a connecting flight to Banjul. The GFF estimated that the team would arrive in Banjul by late evening.