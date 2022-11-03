Defence Minister vows to address soldiers’ welfare

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The Minister of Defence has vowed that, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, he will do everything in their powers to support and address the challenges facing the gallant men and women of the Gambia Armed Forces.

Sering Modou Njie made these comments Tuesday at Farafenni and Lamin Koto military barracks as part of the CDS Yakuba Drammeh’s countrywide tour of military installations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njie added that his ministry is aware of the current accommodation problem GAF is facing and is collaborating with GAF and other partners to address it.

A former State Guard Commander himself, Minister Njie further told the troops that the government of President Barrow is committed to addressing the welfare of soldiers.

“In the same vein, my ministry has also been working in close collaboration with the Office of the CDS regarding the terms and conditions of the service and a draft has been forwarded to the Office of the President for the Cabinet review committee to look at it”, he said.

According to him, once it is reviewed, it would be tabled before the cabinet for finalisation. He commended CDS Drammeh and his entire staff for their tremendous efforts towards the welfare of soldiers.

Minister Njie reminded the troops that the security of this country lies in their hands and called on them to remain united, and focus on serving the interest of the Gambian people.

He commended the initiative taken by GAF to pay contributions for the families of their fallen comrades. “At the level of the ministry, we want to partake in this exercise to contribute at least something towards this endeavour,” he vowed.