Sainabou Mbye files notice of no case to answer

By Bruce Asemota

The defence legal team of Sainabou Mbye and Co., led by Counsel Ida Drammeh and consisting Aji Combeh Gaye and Sagar Twun, has filed notice of no case to answer submission on behalf of their clients.

Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kimbilly Dambelly are facing charges of manslaughter and negligence before the High Court in Banjul.

The defense action followed the closure of the state’s case on the 27th October when it failed to secure the attendance of its last witness (PW8) the medical doctor who performed the post-mortem examination on Baby Muhammed in Dakar, Senegal.

According to judicial sources, the notice of no case to answer submission was filed on Monday, 31st October.

The state was given 15 days to file a reply, whilst the matter is set for adoption of both state and the defence briefs of argument on the 17th November, 2022. The court will afterwards proceed to deliver its verdict as to whether Sainabou Mbye and Co has a case to answer or not.