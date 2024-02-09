Dep Speaker tells UN to reform Security Council

- Advertisement -

Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie last evening told the United Nations that the world body needs to urgently reform the United Nations Security Council to accommodate Africa, the Arab World and others.

He said Africa has a population of a little over 1.4 billion people which is twice that of Europe and yet the continent is not represented in the Security Council.

“This is unfair, unjust and represents a law of the jungle,” he stated, while reaffirming The Gambia government’s commitment to the reform agenda of the UN.

The deputy speaker said this during the UN’s Parliamentary Hearing which features over 140 countries and is presided over by the president of the UN General Assembly and organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Speaking on the theme of might is not right: international law versus the law of the jungle, he contended that the international community continues to ignore the plight of Palestinians who are being brutalised and killed daily by Israel which has been illegally occupying Palestine for over 75 years.

He said the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, and Syria are being sponsored by countries that routinely disregard public international law, and UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

“I urged governments and parliamentarians to step up from commitment to action to end the injustices around the world and end the war in Israel and Ukraine.”

Deputy Speaker Njie who was accompanied to the meeting by the Gambian’s representative to the UN, Lamin Dibba, also addressed the issues of respecting the rule of law, human rights and democracy.