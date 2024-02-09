NAMs give NA Clerk ultimatum to provide proof over Ecowas Parliament removal

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Banjul South NAM Fatoumatta Njai, Kebba Barrow of Kombo South, and Samba Jallow of Niamina Dankunku have written to the National Assembly Clerk, ordering him to provide documentary proof that their removal from the Ecowas Parliament followed due process.

The NAMs want the Assembly to provide documents to prove that they were legally removed from the Ecowas Parliament by Monday, or else they will consider the decision illegal and challenge it.

- Advertisement -

In the letter seen by The Standard, the NAMs wrote: “We demand that you produce the Hansard of the day of the said meetings of the Assembly on April 22, 2022, minutes of the meetings of the committee of selections both before and after the plenary session of that date, and all minutes relating to such selection taken from 2022, 2023, and the most recent one in 2024. We are requesting these documents at the soonest possible time since they are the only documents that can determine what you are claiming as against what we state, or else the list of committees that are in the possession of all Honourable Members as well as in the public domain would be deemed and shall remain the approved list of committees as we have clearly stated and must therefore adhere to and respect.”

The NAMs added that if the clerk fails to provide the documents by Monday they will deem it that they were unlawfully removed and shall seek redress according to Section 110 of the Constitution.

The NAMs argued that the clerk’s claims that they regard themselves as the only worthy members of the Ecowas Parliament showed his disrespect and corrupt mindedness and also demonstrated his attempt to create disarray among the members of the Assembly.

- Advertisement -

“Your intent is not only criminal but petty. This is only to cause disarray, to hide your incompetence and misleading the leadership without taking responsibility, hence distracting us from the main issues and demanding the said documents,” the NAMs argued.