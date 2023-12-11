Deputy Speaker urges Gambians in US to support gov’t’s development programmes

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, has told the Gambian community in the United States to support President Barrow deliver a better Gambia. Addressing a meeting of Gambians in New York, Mr Njie said President Adama Barrow is committed to transforming the country, the signs of which can be clearly seen by anyone who visits the country, and therefore deserves the support of all Gambians.

He commended the unity and cohesion among Gambians in the city and congratulated them for acquiring a facility, the Gambian Markaz Saqafi Centre, which he said can only be achieved through unity. He further commented the leaders of the Gambian community in the US for rolling out projects that enable young Gambians born in the US to learn Gambian languages and culture.

“We must be ready to learn and practice our culture and tradition wherever we are because a man without culture is a man without life,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also the deputy spokesman of the governing National Peoples Party, is in the United States attending the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum.

He told his audience President Barrow wants to be remembered for ushering in massive development in road infrastructure and energy projects that will transform the country.