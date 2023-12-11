7 killed in Jarumeh Koto as driver plunges into crowd

- Advertisement -

Tragedy hit a CRR village on Saturday night when a driver ran into a crowd killing seven people and injuring others.

A statement from the police yesterday said the driver has been taken into custody.

“The tragic accident that occurred last night in Jarumeh Koto village, Central River Region, has resulted in a devastating loss of seven lives, with others currently receiving treatment at a health center.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred when an unidentified vehicle collided or rammed with a celebrating football team along the highway, leading to this catastrophic event.

The driver involved has been taken into police custody, and the case is under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the accident.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder for the public to exercise caution and vigilance while using public roads to prevent similar unfortunate occurrences.

Meanwhile, the Gambia Armed Forces also issued the following statement about the incident:

“Personnel of the Gambia Armed Forces Laminkoto Military Camp on Saturday 9 December 2023 apprehended a truck driver who ran over a jubilant crowd killing 7 on the spot. The rest were rushed to the hospital where another person was declared dead on Sunday 10 December 2023. The crowd were celebrating a football victory.

The Laminkoto Military Camp was informed about a hit-and-run incident at Jarumeh Koto between the hours of 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm involving a truck driver who ran into a jubilant crowd crushing over a dozen people, killing 7 on the spot leaving some critically injured.

Laminkoto Military Camp immediately dispatched a patrol team. The driver been aware of the presence of the military diverted towards Kerr Nyaga, Nyamina District, CRR North going towards Senegal. He hid the vehicle in a nearby bush and went hiding in the bush. The patrol team discovered the truck and took it to the Laminkoto Military Camp and then continued on the hot pursuit. The driver noticing that the team was getting closer, he ran to the Firdausi Police Station in Firdausi, #NianiDistrict CRR North.

The patrol team led by the Officer Commanding, Laminkoto Military Camp, Major Malick Boye took him from there and hand him over to the Deputy Police Commissioner CRR, Juldeh Camara at the Jamjanbureh Police Station.

Driver is helping the police in establishing facts surrounding the unfortunate and tragic incident.”