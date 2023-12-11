Real Estate companies to hold AGM 21 Dec.

- Advertisement -

The Association of Real Estate Companies (AREC) Gambia has announced it’s annual General Meeting scheduled for 21 December at the Baobab Resort Hotel.

The association invites all its members and non – members to attend the important meeting which will discuss crucial issues concerning the association.

The meeting will discuss the activity report, treasurers financial report, CEO training, replacement of some board members, subscription and AoB.

“For any enquiries members are encouraged to contact the AREC secretariat on 224-4544 / 240-8206 or email on [email protected].