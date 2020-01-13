Did You Know

Girl’s Workout Day 2.0

Happening live at the Elite Fitness come January 12th, the ‘Girls Talk Show Organisation’, in collaboration with Elite Fitness and Meg Forster Fitness will be organising a ‘Girl’s Workout Day’ in an aim to help young girls develop a passion for fitness and healthy living. This event will mark its second year of dedicating time and physical energy into helping the younger generation have a better understanding of what it means to stay healthy and fit.

“My experience as a trainer for the Girls Workout Day 1.0 was an uplifting experience. It is a great initiative to motivate girls to stay fit and healthy and to give them a platform to express themselves. Don’t hesitate to join us on this second edition,” Margaret Forster, Meg Forster Fitness.

ST’s ‘Gambiana Duplex’ wowed fans on Facebook plus Diana Festival

Brikama Boyo has once again gotten fans all over Facebook talking about his recent post of owning a new ‘Gambiana Duplex’ just a month after launching the groundbreaking and spectacular concert show of all time featuring his album Gambiana.

The star also announced on Facebook that he will be representing The Gambia at the Casamance ‘Diana Festival’ which happened this Monday 6 January 2020 stating on Facebook “We are crossing Borders