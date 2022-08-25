26.6 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Disabled Federation bemoans shortage of wheelchairs as 2 people share 1

109
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Lamin Manneh, the secretary general of the Gambia Federation for the Disabled, has made a clarion call for support to the Gambia’s physically challenged community who are suffering from neglect compounding their everyday struggle for a living.

Speaking to The Standard, Mr Manneh said a lot of physically challenged people are without wheelchairs or other indispensable materials to aid their movement and quality of life.

- Advertisement -

“The situation is so bad that there are cases where two people share a wheel chair while a lot of people with vision issues are without white canes,” Mr Manneh lamented.

He said visually impaired students too are without learning kits. He called on President Barrow to personally look into the plight of the community, arguing that the government has done very little for this section of the society.

Mr Manneh lamented the absence of people with disabilities in the National Assembly or cabinet. He said the last thing the government needs is to face a protest by people with disabilities over neglect of their plight.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEnergy minister “shocked” by environmental damages mining caused
Next articlePAP SAINE TELLS COURT SLAIN COLLEAGUE DEYDA DEFENDED THE VOICELESS
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

ELECTORAL COMMITTEE, YOUNG AFRICANS ARGUE OVER REJECTION OF KAMASO’S DELEGATION

The Gambia Football Federations Electoral Committee has rejected the delegation of Sadibou Kamaso to represent Young Africans at Saturday's elective congress because there is...

Street vendors urge gov’t to increase Covid-19 vaccines due to its effectiveness

Smoking is a deliberate way of taking health risk, suffering and losing life. What do...

TAF – Not in defense of a person

Climate change secretariat hosts sessions to explore innovative delivery mechanisms for enhanced resilience  

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions