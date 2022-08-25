Energy minister “shocked” by environmental damages mining caused

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The new minister of energy, Abdou Jobe has expressed shock over the level of damages caused by the activities of the mining companies without regard to environmental standards.

He was speaking to national broadcaster GRTS as he tours the coastal towns of Brufut, Sanyang, Tujereng and Kartong to assess the environmental degradation caused by mining companies, including GACH Global and Jinkon sand mining companies.

He told GRTS that henceforth, the mining companies operating on coastal Gambia have all been notified to cease operations while their operating licences are put under review. GACH operates in heavy minerals for export while Ginkon operates in sand mining.