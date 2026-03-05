Distant wars, rising prices

- Advertisement -

The escalating crisis in the Middle East, particularly involving tensions around Israel and Iran, has begun to ripple far beyond the region. With flights cancelled, airspaces restricted, and shipping routes threatened, the world is once again reminded of how fragile global supply chains can be. For a small import-dependent nation like The Gambia, these disruptions are not distant headlines; they are potential tremors that may soon shake local markets.

The Gambian economy relies heavily on imported food items, fuel, building materials and manufactured goods. From rice and flour to cooking oil and cement, a significant portion of what fills our shops arrives by sea or air. If shipping costs rise due to insecurity in major maritime corridors such as the Red Sea, or if insurance premiums for cargo increase, those additional costs will inevitably be passed on to consumers. Similarly, flight cancellations and restricted air cargo capacity could delay essential goods and push up prices further.

Food inflation would be the most immediate and painful consequence. In a country where many households already struggle with the rising cost of living, even a modest increase in the price of basic commodities could deepen hardship. Transport fares may also rise if global fuel prices surge, compounding the pressure on families and small businesses. Traders, uncertain about supply timelines, might resort to hoarding, further distorting the market.

Beyond households, the broader economy could suffer. Higher import costs mean increased expenditure of scarce foreign exchange. This may place pressure on the dalasi, potentially weakening it and making imports even more expensive. Construction projects could slow if materials become costlier or delayed. Small enterprises that depend on steady supplies may experience disruptions, leading to reduced productivity and possible job losses.

However, crisis can also be a catalyst for reflection. The situation underscores the urgent need for The Gambia to strengthen local production, particularly in agriculture. Investment in rice cultivation, horticulture, poultry and fisheries could reduce dependence on distant markets. Strategic food reserves and better storage facilities would help cushion sudden shocks. Policymakers must also enhance market monitoring to prevent price gouging and protect consumers.

The events in the Middle East serve as a stark lesson: in an interconnected world, distant conflicts can empty nearby pockets. For The Gambia, resilience will depend not only on weathering the storm, but on building a more self-reliant and shock-resistant economy for the future.