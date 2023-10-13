DLEAG arrests 2 with cocaine, firearm

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said that its members stationed within the Tourism Development Area, alongside operatives of the Special Operations Squad, have conducted a sting operation leading to the seizure of 52 blocks of suspected cocaine. They were seized from one Bocar Hamet Sall at a warehouse located around Jimpex almost a fortnight ago.

“The suspect who was under the raider of the agency was clutched while he was offloading two cartons containing the said 52 blocks of suspected cocaine. Operatives also seized two detachable Benz trucks and a DODGE vehicle with registration number BJL 5985 X,” the DLEAG spokesperson’s office said in a communique.

It added: “Prior to the seizure of these 52 blocks of cocaine, DLEAG operatives stationed in the West Coast Region also seized 104 blocks of cocaine from two Bissau Guinean nationals on the 14 of July 2023.

“Fifty-year-old Adulai Seidi, who was the principal suspect in that matter, was with 63 blocks of cocaine found in his car at Brusubi police checkpoint. The vehicle is a Toyota RAV 4 with registration number KM 5352 E.

“Further search of his residence at Paradise Estate in Old Yundum resulted in the seizure of another 35 blocks of cocaine and a cash amount of four 4000 Euros as well as D2950.00 suspected to be illicit proceeds of the trafficking and dealing in prohibited drugs.”

It also disclosed that one Ndey Jatta, 37, was arrested at a residence in Sanchaba Sulay Jobe with six blocks of cocaine.

“They were both arraigned in court and were found guilty of the charges of dealing and trafficking in drugs. The court fined them D12,000,000.00 while the cash amount found with Seidi and his vehicle were forfeited to the State.”

Pistol at border post

In a similar but separate development, the DLEAG disclosed that last Monday, its operatives stationed at Amdalai border post nabbed a Senegalese national with 20 pills of ecstasy, a pistol and four live rounds.

The agency said that it was reiterating its commitment to ensuring that The Gambia remains a hostile territory to illicit drug traffickers and their patrons. “Therefore, we call on all meaningful Gambians and residents of his country to complement Government’s efforts and join the bandwagon in the crusade on drugs.

“We call on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious drug related and criminal activities to law enforcement authorities because we cannot be everywhere at all times. The Gambia belongs to us all. Therefore, its safety, security and development should be our collective responsibility.”