Gambia-Senegal economic and trade forum slated for 25 Oct.

The High Commission of the Republic of The Gambia in collaboration with the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) and the Agence Nationale Pour la Promotion des Inveatissements et des grands Travaux (APIX) will organise the first edition of The Gambia-Senegal Economic, Trade and Investment Forum in Dakar from the 26th to 27th October, 2023 at the Radission Blu Hotel. This historic event has the blessings of Presidents Adama Barrow and Macky Sall. This maiden event aims to promote The Gambia in Senegal in showcasing the Gambian culture, trade, and investment in Senegal. The event is expected to further people-people relations between the two countries in strengthening the long-standing bilateral ties of our two countries. The economic, trade and investment forum will also provide an opportunity for Gambian entrepreneurs to access Senegalese market under special bilateral arrangements and other trade framework within the Ecowas and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The event will bring about twenty Gambian companies to exhibit their products and equally, Senegalese companies too.

“This initiative by the high commission forms part of our work to promote and showcase opportunities for both countries. This historic event will be attended by foreign diplomats and other international organisations in Dakar and Banjul. I want to thank all partners towards this event and more importantly the two presidents for their unwavering commitment for a better Sene-Gambia,” Hadrammeh Sidibeh, The Gambia’s High Commissioner to Senegal, said.