DLEAG destroys confiscated drugs in blaze

By Arret Jatta

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has yesterday incinerated large quantities of confiscated drugs including cannabis, cocaine, skunk, kush among others.

The destruction of these drugs took place in Bakau along Old Cape Point Road.

The Director General of DLEAG, Demba Ceesay, remarked that the activity is an annual exercise, and also part of events marking the commemoration of the International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking commonly known as World Drug Day that comes on 26th June of every year.

“Every day, DLEAG seizes large quantities of drugs of various types and takes painstaking measures to process these drugs and the accused persons associated with them. This annual exercise is aimed at demonstrating public accountability and transparency in the handling of drugs from the point of arrest to destruction. DLEAG management has always ensured that security and integrity of exhibits are maintained at all times by instituting robust and highly secured mechanism of the chain of custody of confiscated drugs,” the DG added.

The Board Chairman of DLEAG, Mr Faal, noted that over years, the agency developed and implemented strategic initiatives that contributed immensely in boosting its administrative, operational and technical capabilities for the fulfilment of its mandate and efficient attainment of organizational goals.

“Illicit drug trafficking and abuse continue to wreak havoc on individuals, families, societies, and nations across the globe. Millions of people across the globe particularly the youth have become addicted to drugs. It should therefore be our collective responsibility to ensure that we create a safe, secure and drug free environments for children and youth to grow and realize their potentials,” Mr Faal highlighted.

The burnt illicit drugs were also tested by the scientific unit of DLEAG to determine their composition and potential effects on users.