DLEAG intercepts suspicious pharmaceutical consignment on vehicle bound for Kaur

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (DLEAG) stationed at Kwinella in the Lower River Region, together with personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) recently intercepted a pharmaceutical consignment destined for Kaur in the Central River Region.

Explaining the circumstances leading to the interception of the 125 boxes of medicinal products, Ousman Saidybah, spokesman of the anti-drug unit, said the driver of the commercial van carrying the medicine could not provide adequate and right documentation regarding the cargo of medicines and was narrating stories different from claims made by the accompanying agent, as well as the information on the official permit found on them.

“This gave rise to the suspicion that they could either be transporting something illicit or engaged in diversion. As a result, the vehicle was flagged for further search and was thereafter escorted to Dleag’s field office in Bijilo for further search,” the PRO said. He said the Medicine Control Agency (MCA) was called in to help investigate the suspected discrepancies in the documentation and permit of the medicines.

“The swift response and collaborative partnership between Dleag and MCA highlights ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening control of drugs to avert diversion of medications and controlled drugs. Considering the facts unravel during the preliminary enquiry, the persons of interest in the matter (the recipient, agent and driver) together with the entire consignment of 125 boxes were handed over to MCA, the competent national authority responsible for the regulation of medicines and related products for further investigation and necessary action.,” he said.