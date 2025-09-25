Banjul mayor addresses world public assembly in Moscow

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The mayor for Banjul Rohey MalicK Lowe on Monday addressed World Public Assembly in Moscow on the critical role of responsible journalism in building inclusive democracies.

Speaking on Day- Two of the meeting in the Russian capital, broadcast nationally by Russian television to an audience of over 20 million, the mayor said there is a need to create a media environment where women can step into the political arena empowered, not intimidated, where they are confident that they will be judged by their ideas and leadership, not by unfair reporting rooted in gender bias.

Mayor Lowe also informed the gathering that culture and tradition are essential fabrics that bind our societies together, providing a foundation of shared identity and strength from which we can progress.

The stimulating discussion featured a diverse group of experts, each bringing invaluable perspectives to the debate.

“The world is undergoing a definitive shift towards a multipolar global order and in this moment of restructuring; Africa’s role cannot be one of passive observation. We must be architects of this new era, engaging with strategic purpose and asserting our leadership,” Lowe said.

She called for steadfastness in advocacy for a reformed multilateral system, one that is truly representative, equitable, and reflective of the 21st century realities, and finally moving beyond the outdated frameworks of the past.