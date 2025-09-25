NAM applauds Riders for Health’s lifesaving service in rural Gambia

- Advertisement -

In a rare case of public expression of gratitude to an institution, the National Assembly Member for Lower Fulladu West Gibbi Mballow has singled out Riders for Health for praises, describing its service of providing reliable transportation across all health regions as extraordinary.

“Through their work, healthcare delivery has been transformed in countless ways including improved outreach and access to Health centres, more outreach clinics to more communities, maternal and child health services, immunisations and other life-saving treatments,” he said.

Hon Mballow added that this has contributed to a remarkable reduction in maternal and child deaths.

The NAM also praised the initiative of RFH to provide 223 CUG mobile phones to 7 community ambulance catchment areas, ensuring smooth communication between community health workers, maternity wards, and referral facilities. “This initiative alone is supported at a cost of more than D1.5 million annually,” he said.

“Riders for Health stands as a shining example of partnership, innovation and compassion. By breaking barriers of distance and inaccessibility, RfH has given hope, dignity, and life to thousands of Gambians. Their mission has not only strengthened the health system but also saved countless lives,” Mballow concluded.