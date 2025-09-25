Gambia hosts Commonwealth Judicial Conference

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

President Adama Barrow on Monday opened the 20th triennial conference of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA).

Held at SDKJICC, the conference brought together over 300 delegates from 43 jurisdictions, including 25 Chief Justices.

- Advertisement -

‎It is being hosted in The Gambia for the first time, under the theme “Innovation in Judicial Practice: Embracing Change for a Better Future.”

‎In his address, President Barrow reaffirmed The Gambia’s commitment to democracy, judicial independence, and human rights. He stressed that “justice, peace, and progress remain inextricably linked,” urging member states to embrace reforms that make courts more efficient, transparent, and accessible.

‎The president also highlighted The Gambia’s democratic transition since 2017, noting reforms to strengthen the judiciary and ensure its independence.

- Advertisement -

‎He urged policymakers to integrate justice into national development planning, arguing that “public investment in justice is a necessity with social and economic dividends.”

‎He stressed that “justice, peace, and progress remain inextricably linked,” adding that no sustainable development can be achieved without equality and fairness.

‎Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow praised the government’s support for judicial reforms and noted that hosting the CMJA marks a milestone in the country’s democratic transition.

‎In her opening remarks, justice Lynne Leitch, the CMJA President welcomed participants to The Gambia, highlighting the association’s long-standing partnership with the country and reading a message of goodwill from King Charles III, the CMJA’s patron.

Justice Leitch stressed the importance of judicial independence and innovation in addressing modern challenges, noting the potential but limited role of artificial intelligence in supporting court processes.

‎She added that courts across the Commonwealth must adapt to rising caseloads, demands for transparency, and access to justice through technology and reforms.

The weeklong gathering will explore how technology and judicial cooperation can strengthen the rule of law across the Commonwealth.

‎The five-day conference is being hosted with the support of The Gambia’s judiciary, government, and international partners.