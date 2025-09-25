CG Darboe opens Women in Taxation Forum

- Advertisement -

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe Mpnday opened the Society of Women in Taxation West Africa (SWIT) forum.

The high-level stakeholders’ dialogue on women in cross-border trading organised by the Society of Women in Taxation West Africa (SWITWA), with support from the Ecowas Commission and the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), seeks to promote women’s empowerment in cross-border trade. It brought together female tax professionals, government officials, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss opportunities and challenges facing women in taxation and public finance.

Held at Bakadaji hotel, the forum organised by SWIT was hosted in partnership with GRA.

In his opening statement, CG Darboe said addressing taxation challenges for women cross border trading and implications for African Continental Free Trade Area could not have come at a better time.

“According to data from Ecowas, women constitute over 70% of informal cross-border traders, playing a vital role in food security and local economies. In the agricultural sector of countries like Burkina Faso and Mali, women make up over 75% and 65% of the workforce, respectively. In The Gambia, according to the 2022 Labor Force Survey conducted by the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, approximately 84.7% of women are employed in the informal sector. It is estimated that cross-border trade in the Ecowas region amounts to between US$ 2.5 to US$ 6.5 billion annually, a significant portion of which is driven by women.”

He said despite being the drivers of this trade, women face significant challenges.

“These include security challenges, harassment at borders, low awareness of trade protocols, and limited access to formal markets. These are not just social issues, they are economic barriers that limit growth, reduce revenue potential, and hinder the prosperity of our sub-region. As the Commissioner General of GRA, my mandate goes beyond revenue collection. It is also about facilitating trade, ensuring fairness, and creating an efficient system that empowers businesses to thrive. We recognize that the challenges faced by women traders are challenges to our collective economic success.

CG added that the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a monumental achievement, offering access to a market of 1.3 billion people.

“Along with instruments like the Ecowas Trade liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), it holds the key to unlocking unprecedented growth.

However, a key challenge remains- awareness. A study conducted in 2023 revealed that a staggering 71% of cross-border traders in the Lagos, Benin and Togo corridor have no knowledge of the AfCFTA agreement. This knowledge gap is a critical barrier we must address. If the primary actors of trade are unaware of the tools created for their benefit, then the transformative potential of these agreements will remain unrealized. “

He added: “Our task over the next few days is to bridge this gap. We must move from high-level protocols to on-the-ground practice. We need to demystify tax laws, simplify customs procedures, and ensure that the benefits of free trade are felt by women who power our markets every single day. “

Esi Duma Sam of the Chattered Institute of Taxation in Ghana and regional chairperson of the Society of Women in Taxation of West Africa said women engaging in informal cross border trade form the backbone of many local economies but yet they face disproportionate taxation burdens and administrative barriers.

“According to the 2023 UN Women Study, these traders continue to suffer invisibility, stigmatization, violation, harassment, poor working conditions and lack of recognition of their economic quota.”

She said as the African Free Trade Area opens up unprecedented opportunities for intra African trade, it is imperative that women are not left behind.

Madam Sam added that the Banjul dialogue provides participants with a timely platform to identify and determine the taxation challenges confronting women in the informal cross border trade, propose practical gender responsive solutions and shape policies and interventions that enhance women’s participation and competitiveness under the Africa Free Trade Area.

Ebrahim Tambajang, a representative of the Ecowas Commission, said the AfCFTA presents unprecedented opportunities for integration, prosperity and empowerment.

“Yet for these opportunities to be realized, we must address the unique challenges faced by women in cross border trade especially those related to taxation.”

He said across West Africa, women are the heart of cross border trading activities.

“They are traders, entrepreneurs, job creators and community leaders. Their efforts fuel local economies, sustained families and drive the intra-African trade that is essential for the success of AfCFTA.”

Delivering the key note address, Her Excellency First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow welcomes the delegates and urges them to explore the country’s beautiful beaches and historical places.

She commended the GRA and the Society of Women in Taxation for hosting the event in Banjul which provides a common platform for relevant stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues including women and cross border trading.

“Cross border trading is a heartbeat of any West African economy and women are the backbone of this sector. In border towns and rural communities, women traders are not just business operators but breadwinners, innovators and regular contributors to food security and poverty reduction. They contribute immensely to the family upkeep, education of their children and render huge support to their communities.

She said despite these tremendous contributions, women continue to face challenges to access credit, lack of markets, gender based violence, harassment, and insecurity at borders.