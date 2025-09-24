BALLON D’OR 2025 EXPLAINED: FULL RANKING OF THIS 69TH EDITION

- Advertisement -

Ousmane Dembélé has claimed the 69th Ballon d’Or at the ceremony held this Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The Paris Saint-Germain forward succeeds Rodri and becomes the sixth Frenchman in history to receive football’s ultimate individual honor. Lamine Yamal and Vitinha round out the podium.

The 28-year-old Parisian striker was recognised after a sensational season both collectively and individually. This victory marks the culmination of a journey riddled with obstacles for the Rennes academy product. Hindered by injuries for several years and criticized for technical inconsistency, the former Barcelona player has reinvented himself as a complete forward, effective on both sides of the ball.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward finished ahead of Lamine Yamal, the FC Barcelona revelation, and Vitinha, PSG’s midfield orchestrator.

Just outside the top three, Mohamed Salah took fourth place, followed by Raphinha, Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappé, Cole Palmer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Nuno Mendes. Five of these players featured for PSG this season, underlining the club’s influence in the voting. The ranking was determined by one hundred journalists from the top-ranked FIFA countries. Each voter awarded points to ten players among the thirty nominees, according to a precise scale ranging from 15 to 1 point.

Here is the full ranking for the 69th Ballon d’Or, 2025 edition

1st: Ousmane Dembélé (France, 28 years old, forward, PSG)

2nd: Lamine Yamal (Spain, 18 years old, forward, FC Barcelona)

3rd: Vitinha (Portugal, 25 years old, midfielder, PSG)

4th: Mohamed Salah (Egypt, 33 years old, forward, Liverpool)

5th: Raphinha (Brazil, 28 years old, forward, FC Barcelona)

6th: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, 26 years old, defender, PSG)

7th: Kylian Mbappé (France, 26 years old, forward, Real Madrid)

8th: Cole Palmer (England, 23 years old, forward, Chelsea)

9th: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, 26 years old, goalkeeper, PSG then Manchester City)

10th: Nuno Mendes (Portugal, 23 years old, defender, PSG)

11th: Pedri (Spain, 22 years old, midfielder, FC Barcelona)

12th: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, 24 years old, forward, Napoli then PSG)

13th: Harry Kane (England, 32 years old, forward, Bayern Munich)

14th: Désiré Doué (France, 20 years old, forward, PSG)

15th: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, 27 years old, forward, Sporting CP then Arsenal)

16th: Vinicius Junior (Brazil, 25 years old, forward, Real Madrid)

17th: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, 36 years old, forward, FC Barcelona)

18th: Scott McTominay (Scotland, 28 years old, midfielder, Napoli)

19th: João Neves (Portugal, 20 years old, midfielder, PSG)

20th: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, 27 years old, forward, Inter Milan)

21st: Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, 29 years old, forward, Borussia Dortmund)

22nd: Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, 26 years old, midfielder, Liverpool)

23rd: Jude Bellingham (England, 22 years old, attacking midfielder, Real Madrid)

24th: Fabián Ruiz (Spain, 29 years old, midfielder, PSG)

25th: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, 29 years old, right wing-back, Inter Milan)

26th: Erling Haaland (Norway, 25 years old, forward, Manchester City)

27th: Declan Rice (England, 26 years old, midfielder, Arsenal)

28th: Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, 34 years old, centre-back, Liverpool)

29th: Florian Wirtz (Germany, 22 years old, attacking midfielder, Bayer Leverkusen then Liverpool since June 2025)

The Ballon d’Or is the most coveted individual trophy in football. Every year, it crowns the best in the world, blending talent, charisma, and achievements.

In 2025, the winner was Ousmane Dembélé, the driving force of Paris Saint-Germain, with 53 matches, 35 goals, and 16 assists in the season that culminated with the Champions League victory.

If this year’s choice seems to have convinced everyone, in the history of the award there have been editions that have divided the football world.

1996 – Sammer stuns Ronaldo

Germany triumphs at the European Championship and the Ballon d’Or goes to Matthias Sammer. But Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” is already explosive, and many see him as the true dominator of the year. The victory by just one point leaves discussions open for months, with the added regret of a great Alex Del Piero.

2001 – Owen against Totti and Kahn

Michael Owen lifts the Ballon d’Or thanks to successes in the UEFA Cup, European Super Cup, and English domestic cups. But he wins neither the Premier League nor the Champions League. Oliver Kahn, hero of the final against Valencia, and Francesco Totti, a protagonist with Italy at the Euros, are pushed into the background.

2003 – Nedved and the “injustice” to Maldini

Pavel Nedved wins the award, surpassing Thierry Henry and leaving Paolo Maldini only in third place. The Milan captain, European champion, Coppa Italia, and Super Cup winner, seemed to have everything to win, but the jury chose the Czech from Juventus.

2005 – Ronaldinho and Gerrard’s shadow

Ronaldinho plays a magical season and conquers the world with his class. However, the sensational comeback in Istanbul led by Steven Gerrard with Liverpool makes many think that the Reds’ captain deserved at least to finish higher than third place.

2010 – Messi ahead of Sneijder

Inter wins the Treble with Wesley Sneijder at the heart of the play and Diego Milito as the driving force. Yet the Ballon d’Or once again goes to Lionel Messi. A decision that infuriated Inter fans and even Massimo Moratti, convinced that the Dutchman deserved more.

2013 – Ronaldo ahead of Ribery

Bayern Munich dominates everything with Franck Ribery as the undisputed star, but the Ballon d’Or goes to Cristiano Ronaldo. A choice that left the French striker bitter and convinced he had missed the opportunity of a lifetime.

2014 – Ronaldo against Neuer

Cristiano Ronaldo repeats the following year thanks to Real Madrid’s “Decima.” Yet just a few months later, Germany wins the World Cup with a sensational 7-1 over Brazil and Manuel Neuer plays an extraordinary tournament. The idea that a goalkeeper can never truly win this award returns to being a common feeling.

2021 – Messi ahead of Lewandowski

Ten years later, new controversies. Messi lifts his seventh Ballon d’Or but Robert Lewandowski, coming off an extraordinary season with the Bundesliga goal record, is left empty-handed. Many believe that the “Flea” also benefited from the canceled 2020 edition, which would have gone to the Pole.

2025 – Dembélé beats Yamal

This year’s winner was Ousmane Dembélé, the driving force of PSG who managed to bring home the Treble.

A triumph for the Frenchman – never in the top 30 before this edition’s victory – that is sparking debate: for many, the one who deserved the title of best in the world was Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona gem must ‘settle’ – so to speak – for the Kopa Trophy