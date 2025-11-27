Dr Bassoum: A fight to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics in Africa

- Advertisement -

As antimicrobial resistance silently threatens global health, a Senegalese expert stands out as one of the continent’s most committed voices. Moving between lecture halls and fieldwork, Dr Oumar Bassoum turns challenges into opportunities to protect the common good: preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics.

Holding a PhD in Public Health and serving as an Associate Professor at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, he is also a member of Senegal’s Technical Working Group on AMR and a consultant for WHO. His expertise spans research, training, and public health governance.

A career focused on action

As an Associate Professor at Cheikh Anta Diop University, Dr Bassoum channels his expertise into the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Beyond academia, he is actively engaged in the field—strengthening surveillance systems, supporting prescription audits, and equipping human and animal health professionals through targeted training. Guided by the “One Health” approach, he works to ensure that science, policy, and practice come together to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics across the region.

Why AMR became his priority

His commitment stems from a clear observation: AMR is a global challenge that threatens public health. International reports and national assessments have revealed gaps in antimicrobial surveillance and management. For Dr Bassoum, putting emphasis on training, governance, and data generation is essential to reverse the trend. He sees AMR as a multidimensional problem requiring sustainable, multisectoral solutions. His motivation lies in the belief that every local action contributes to a global response to addresss this silent threat.

From theory to practice

Dr Bassoum does not limit himself to academic research. He designs and delivers training modules for human and animal health professionals and participates in international projects such as ELUZO, which supports women livestock farmers in combating zoonoses. His work extends beyond Senegal’s borders, with missions for WHO Africa and regional initiatives to harmonise practices. He is a strong advocate for cross-country collaboration in Africa, recognising it as essential to strengthening surveillance and optimising the use of antimicrobials.

Turning challenges into opportunities

The fight against AMR in Africa is far from easy. “Data is insufficient, antibiotic over prescription remains common, and surveillance is limited, especially in the private sector,” explains Dr Bassoum. Added to this are the lack of antimicrobial stewardship programs, the absence of tailored guidelines, and still-weak technical capacities. These obstacles are not unique to Senegal: insufficient digitalisation, funding gaps, and high prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria complicate the fight across the continent.

To address these issues, Dr Bassoum focuses on data production and knowledge sharing. He conducts prescription audits, surveys, and studies on the prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria. Convinced that technology can make a difference, he has led webinars on digital health and One Health, as well as on systematic review methodology. “If we want to preserve the power of antibiotics for the future, we must empower today’s generation with the digital tools, knowledge, and responsibility to prevent infections and use antimicrobials wisely.”,” he insists.

A vision for the future

His efforts have already helped train professionals and inform public policies. But his vision goes further: strengthening African health systems, developing local drug production, and anticipating links between climate change and AMR.

On the occasion of World AMR Awareness Week, he issues a call: “Protect your health by using antibiotics only with a prescription and always completing the treatment. Antibiotics are a precious common good.” He hopes to inspire a new generation of experts capable of tackling this global challenge.