Fifa World Cup: Everything to know ahead of December final draw

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw, which determines the groupings and matchups, is just a little more than a week away and will take place at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 5.

42 of the 48 teams participating in the largest FIFA World Cup to date will be divided into groups during the final draw, with the final six berths to be determined via play-off matches in March 2026. The draw will also finalise the matchups and schedule for the 16 host cities across North America, with the tournament set to run from June to July 2026. The host cities have already been assigned positions, with Mexico in Group A1, Canada in Group B1, and the United States in Group D1. The groups and matchups will be finalised on the day of the draw

In the group stage, 48 teams will compete in 12 groups, labelled A through L. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight third-best teams, will advance to the round of 32. The remaining teams will progress through five knockout stages. Each team will play a total of eight matches, with three days of rest between each match if they continue to advance throughout the tournament. In total, there will be 104 official matches played during the tournament.

Here is everything to know ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw.

When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Teams involved in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are the following nations that will be represented in the final draw, according to FIFA:

· Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA

· AFC: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

· CAF: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

· Concacaf: Curaçao, Haiti, Panama

· CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

· OFC: New Zealand

· UEFA: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland