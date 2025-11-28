GPA to dredge the access channel into Banjul

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Ports Authority has informed the shipping community, port users, and the general public that it has launched a tender for the recruitment of a competent dredging company to deepen the access channel into Banjul from its current 9.3 metres to at least 11 metres, thereby increasing the navigable depth along the channel.

According officials of the port, the initiative is a testament to GPA’s commitment to improving the infrastructure of the Port of Banjul and ensuring the safe and efficient navigation of vessels.

“The dredging project is a key component of GPA’s obligations under the Port Concession Agreement, and we are pleased to note that this development will significantly enhance the port’s capacity to accommodate larger vessels and increase trade volumes. This dredging program is the first of its kind in the annals of the history of Port, in a bid to cater for deeper draft ships.“This dredging program is the first of its kind in the annals of the history of Port, in a bid to cater for deeper draft ships,” the official stated.

- Advertisement -

Clarification

The official clarified that contrary to recent media reports, the responsibility for the dredging of the access channel rests with GPA, and not with the concessionaire, Albayrak. “We trust that this clarification will put to rest any speculation or misinformation on this matter,” he concluded.