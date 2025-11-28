Salagi man accused of impregnating underage juice seller 

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

M Camara of Salagi was on Tuesday arraigned before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of the Brusubi court charged with defiling a 16-years old girl causing her a pregnancy.

According to police prosecutors, Camara had sex with the girl after he lured her to his house in Salaji in July this year.

Police Prosecutor O Jaiteh told the court that the victim sells juice and frequents Camara’s workshop. “On this fateful day, the accused invited the victim aged between 16-18 to his home, had sex with her and the victim got pregnant,” he narrated. He said the pregnancy has traumatised the young girl and she had stopped going to school and also lost her father.

After the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty and police prosecutors asked for adjournment to enable him call the first prosecution witness.

Camara was then granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with two Gambian sureties. He was also ordered to surrender his travelling documents to the court. The matter was adjourned to 2nd December.