Gambia calls for restoration of constitutional order in G-Bissau

The government of The Gambia last evening issued a statement publicly condemning the military coup d’etat in Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “This unconstitutional taking over of power is an outright assault on the democratic values cherished by the people of Guinea-Bissau and negatively affect the electoral process following the peaceful conduct of the presidential and legislative elections on 23rd November 2025.

“The government of The Gambia expresses profound shock and deep concern over this attempt to overturn the will of the people. The Gambia considers this action a blatant violation of shared democratic principles and an unfortunate setback to the hard-earned progress made by the government and people of Guinea-Bissau and the Ecowas region in democracy and constitutional rule.

“The Gambia, therefore, calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau and urges all stakeholders to remain calm, exercise maximum restraint, respect the democratic process and stand firm together for peace and unity, allowing the people’s choice and will to guide the nation’s future.

“Furthermore, the government of The Gambia calls for the security and fundamental rights of all citizens and foreign nationals in Guinea-Bissau, including Ecowas election observers and officials be safeguarded and guaranteed. The government and people of The Gambia continue to stand in solidarity with Guinea-Bissau during this difficult times and pray that Allah The Almighty bless the efforts being made to bring peace to this great country.”