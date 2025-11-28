NDP’s Kebba Madi Bojang turns on Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Kebba Madi Bojang, a former key youth leader of President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP), now leading the newly formed National Development Party (NDP), has publicly denounced the government as a band of “looters” with “no good intentions” for The Gambia, urging citizens to vote them out in the 2026 presidential election.

Speaking recently at his residence in Jambur to a crowd of supporters from Sukuta, Bojang said the nation has reached a breaking point under Barrow’s leadership.

“The Gambia’s current predicament is a serious concern for every citizen,” he declared.

“This government has nothing to show. It has no policy, its only job is to loot from the people.”

Bojang accused the government of systematically seizing community lands in the Kombos and warned that its next target is Basse.

“They have taken our lands here in Kombo. Now they are heading to Basse to do the same. Citizens must stop this by voting them out in 2026.”

He further argued that the administration lacks vision and leadership particularly in education.

“Our education system is outdated. Children only learn theory, no practical skills for the future. How can we move forward like this?”

Drawing comparisons between past and present leadership, Bojang said former President Yahya Jammeh despite his controversies at least demonstrated commitment to agriculture. Bojang questioned whether anyone has ever seen President Barrow’s farmland.

“Jammeh’s farms were known to everyone. But where is Barrow’s farm? No one knows because it doesn’t exist. Instead, ministers use public funds to build private gardens. They are feeding on us.”

He claimed that these gardens and private ventures are funded with stolen resources, calling it “theft from the people”.

Bojang insisted that the current administration cares only about personal gain: “Barrow and his ministers have no good intentions, not for our families, not for our communities, not for any constituency. They only care about themselves.”

Bojang’s political shift is particularly significant given his history. As the first national youth president of the NPP, he was a founding member and major campaign mobiliser during the 2021 election.

However, he now says Gambians were simply desperate for change when Barrow came to power.

“In 2016, anyone could have won. People were just tired of the former president. But today, it’s clear: Barrow is the worst,” he slammed.