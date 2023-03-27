Dr Marenah passes away

The death has been announced of Dr Lamin Jonsaba Marenah, who passed away at his Fajara residence yesterday. He was 90.

The man many believed would have been the first president of The Gambia had he not politely decline to lead the Peoples Progressive Party PPP, and suggesting Sir Dawda Jawara for the position, was the first Gambian male to achieve a PhD in Science.

He served as Director of Agriculture Service and head of the FAO Africa Region and provided selfless service to nation in many fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family urged Gambians to celebrate Dr Marenah’s long life and many accomplishments in mourning his passing.

“We invite all who knew and loved Dr Marenah to join us in mourning his passing and celebrating his life. Funeral prayers were held at the Pipeline Mosque. He was laid to rest at Fajara.